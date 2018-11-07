Tributes as 'inspiring' mother of two loses cancer fight

A beautiful newly-wed bride who ensured she made happy memories with her children after a terminal cancer diagnosis just five months ago has passed away.

Tributes have been pouring in on the death of 'ever-smiling' Kim Allen (34) from Kells, Co Meath, who lost her short battle with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer last Tuesday evening.

A GoFundMe page, set up by her sister Wendy Coyle last May, was swamped by donations from hundreds of well-wishers from all over the world wanting to help the mother of two make lasting memories with her children. Despite her illness, Ms Allen managed to bring her son Dean (17) and daughter Lauren (11) to fun-filled places, including EuroDisney, Amsterdam and on a helicopter ride, just three weeks ago.

She even got to marry the love of her life Martin Allen, who took her maiden name in her honour in a moving ceremony in June.

Ms Coyle, whose own children Taylor and Brandon were extremely close to Ms Allen, said the family felt very privileged to have been able to care for her alongside her husband and the palliative care team.

"We are heartbroken and devastated but we're also so proud and so privileged to have been part of her life.

"She was always positive and surrounded by positive people and even in illness, she was an inspiration. She planned ahead and brought forward her daughter's 12th birthday, which is next week, in case she wasn't around.

"She organised a bouncy castle and unicorn cake as a surprise when she brought friends home from school.

"What was left of any money donated, she used to buy her son a car for his 18th birthday. She was always, always thinking of others and always made people feel special, no matter how long she met them for. She was cremated with her wish for her ashes to be buried under a tree in the homes of her children when they settle down in life in future years."

Just last May, Ms Allen thanked people who had donated to the GoFundMe page saying: "When I got the news of my illness, my world was turned upside down and honestly, I felt completely and utterly broken. But I have been overwhelmed with the amount of love that family, friends and complete strangers have shown to me."

