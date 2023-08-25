Tributes after Chryss O’Reilly, horse breeder and wife of Tony O’Reilly, dies at 73

Born Chryssanthie Goulandris in the US in 1950, she held dual US and Greek citizenship

O’Reilly was a legend in horse racing circles and owned Castlemartin Stud in Co Kildare along with her husband, Sir Anthony O’Reilly, the former chief executive and majority owner of Independent News and Media, now Mediahuis Ireland. She was a former chairperson of the Irish National Stud.

She also owned the Haras de la Louviere stud farm in Normandy, France.

She supported a number of trainers across Europe including here in Ireland and in France. Among them was Eddie Lyman, who paid tribute to O’Reilly and said “she was a very kind woman.”

Sir Anthony O'Reilly and Lady Chryss O'Reilly at Naas races in 2005. Photo: Tom Burke

“I was fortunate to have trained for her for 15 years, maybe more, and she was a pleasure to train for as she was very knowledgeable,” he said.

“She will be sadly missed in racing throughout the world, never mind here, where we were very fond of her. She used to come and visit and she was great fun.”

O’Reilly was seen earlier this week in the French town of Deauville, a notable location on the equine scene, for a horse sale and racing event. It is understood that she died suddenly.