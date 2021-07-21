Trial delay for people accused of sharing identities of boys convicted of Ana Kriégel murder

THE trial of seven people accused of sharing the identities of two boys convicted of the murder of teenager Ana Kriégel have had their trial delayed further due to legal challenges.

The schoolgirl was aged just 14 when she was murdered at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on May 14, 2018. Her body was found in the disused farmhouse on May 17, three days after she was reported missing.

Following a trial in 2019, one teen, known as Boy A, was sentenced to detention for life with a review after 15 years. The co-defendant, Boy B, was given a 12-year sentence with a review after eight years but is appealing his conviction. Both are now aged 16.

They were 13 years old at the time of the murder and, as juvenile defendants, they have the right to anonymity, but after their trial a number of posts and images appeared on social media purporting to identify them.

Last year, prosecutions commenced at Dublin District Court against six men and three women from Dublin, and another woman from Co. Kildare, for breaking the Children Act by identifying the boys. Jurisdiction was initially accepted by one judge, but later another judge held their cases were too serious to remain in the district court.

Two of them have already been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court.

The remaining eight defendants have yet to be served with books of evidence by the prosecution and their cases were listed at Dublin District Court again today.

Judge Paula Murphy granted the prosecution two months to complete the book of evidence for mother-of-three Louise Heaney (48), of Killinarden Estate, Tallaght, Dublin. She is accused of sharing a picture on Facebook with each of the boys circled.

The remaining defendants have brought legal challenges to the trial venue decision and Judge Murphy adjourned their cases until December.

The district court has heard that following the boys’ Central Criminal Court trial, images appeared on social media purporting to identify them.

Father-of-four Gareth Cunningham (38), of Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin, allegedly posted pictures of the two boys on Facebook along with text, “evil looking f***ers”.

Declan Corcoran (29), a father of one, from Williams Place Lower, Dublin 1, also named the two boys on Twitter, it is alleged. He is accused of tweeting: “If anyone does not know their names, sick murdering perverts.”

Edel Doherty (47), of Rory O’Connor House, on Hardwicke Street, Dublin 1, was accused of posting photos of the convicted boys on Facebook.

Jamie Shannon, 25, of Empress Place, D.1, allegedly posted pictures of both of the boys on Twitter.

Kyle Rooney (25), of Rathfield Park, Raheny, Dublin, allegedly posted photos of the two boys on Twitter, the court was told. It was claimed he tweeted: “They deserve everything they are going to get, fucking scumbags”, and “get the horrible c**ts”.

Robert Murphy (30), of Dolphin Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, is accused of taking part in a thread discussion on Twitter in which the boys were named and he allegedly wrote, “stuff slowly leaks out”.

Jake Marshall (22), of Balcurris Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin, allegedly posted pictures of the boys in a tweet and said, “everyone deserves to see these two evil c**ts”.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead.



