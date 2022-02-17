Trial date fixed for former Irish rugby international Brendan Mullin accused of stealing over €500,000 from Bank of Ireland

Brendan Mullin leaving the District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice in September 2021

A trial date has been fixed for a former Irish rugby international accused of stealing over €500,000 from Bank of Ireland.

Brendan Mullin (58) of Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today on a new mention date.

Mr Mullin was sent forward by Dublin District Court facing nine charges of theft, five charges of false accounting and one charge of deception, all relating to Bank of Ireland, Mespil Road, Dublin on dates between July 2011 and March 2013.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending Mr Mullin, asked the court to fix a trial date and said the trial would last approximately three weeks.

Judge Melanie Greally fixed the trial for May 7, 2024, and remanded Mr Mullin on continuing bail to that date.

Mr Mullin earned 55 caps for Ireland between 1984 and 1995 and made appearances at three Rugby World Cups.