Trevor Deely missing 22 years this week – the same age he was when he disappeared

The heartbroken parents of Trevor Deely have told how they refuse to abandon their dream of one day seeing their missing son walk back through the front door of their family home.

Michael and Ann Deely have endured a particularly challenging year in which not one single lead has emerged into their youngest child's baffling disappearance.

To make matters worse, the family is struggling to come to terms with the harrowing reality that Trevor has now been missing for 22 years - the same age he was at the time he was last seen in the early hours of December 8, 2000.

With the anniversary of Trevor's disappearance just days away, his sister Michele said the family's never-ending nightmare had taken a particular toll on her elderly father over the past year.

But she said her parents remain resolute in their hope that Trevor - the youngest of their four children - might still one day be found alive.

The 48-mother-of-two said: "Dad's not doing great at the moment. As regards developments on Trevor, it's been a very quiet year. It's been absolutely soul-destroying for all of us, but Dad in particular is having a hard time.

"My parents are not getting any younger, and they need to know where he is. It's a huge burden that they're carrying, but their hope that he might be still alive is keeping them going, and they won't accept anything different until they get proof otherwise."

As one of Ireland's most high-profile missing persons cases, the image of the fresh-faced bank official and the key facts in his disappearance in the Irish capital remain ingrained in many people's memories.

The last image captured of him was on CCTV walking down Haddington Road towards his flat in Ballsbridge, south Dublin, at 4.14am on December 8, 2000.

Following his Christmas party, the young man had called to his place of work to collect an umbrella due to the inclement weather conditions.

Digitally-enhanced CCTV footage captured a male dressed in black outside the rear entrance of the Bank of Ireland branch on Wilton Terrace shortly before Trevor arrived there.

At 3.34am, moments before Trevor approached his place of work, the male stepped out onto the footpath and followed him to the back gate of the bank, before conversing with him one minute later.

Gardaí believe that male acting suspiciously outside the workplace was the same who was seen passing the Bank of Ireland ATM just after Trevor was last seen that morning.

Like every year around this time Trevor's family members are all pinning their hopes that someone will come forward with the information that they desperately need.

The close-knit family will attend the national missing persons day in Croke Park on Wednesday, before marking the anniversary of Trevor's disappearance the following day with a special prayer service near the family home in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Michele added: "I've been dreading this anniversary, because it's now 22 years that Trevor has been missing - the same age he was before he disappeared.

"But we will never give up hope. We just want to know where he is, not what happened or how it happened. Just where he is.

"We know that at least one person out there knows the answer to this, and we beg them to come forward, confidentially if they wish. It's been so hard on all of us, but I'm particularly concerned about my Dad. It would mean everything to us if this unbearable burden could finally be lifted from him."



