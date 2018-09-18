An Irish woman living with her family in Hong Kong family has spoken of their fear as a typhoon ripped through the area, uprooting trees and causing widespread flooding.

An Irish woman living with her family in Hong Kong family has spoken of their fear as a typhoon ripped through the area, uprooting trees and causing widespread flooding.

'Trees were uprooted and crashing into windows' - Irish family safe as super typhoon rips across Hong Kong

Mum-of-three Gill Friend said the labelling of typhoon Mangkhut as a "super typhoon" was justified.

Gill, originally from Co Kerry, and her husband Steve live on Lantau Island just west of Hong Kong island.

"It really did feel like a super typhoon, I think the name was justified," she said.

"The wind was incredibly strong and loud which whistled loudly through your home."

"Also, most people in Hong Kong live in high rise apartments and in many cases the buildings sway slightly in the wind which can be very scary if you're, say, on the 27th floor."

The couple are parents to Annabelle (6) and one-year- old twins Charlie and Tom, and live on the ninth floor of an apartment block in Discovery Bay next to the beach.

Gill said: "The water was flooding the footpaths and roads. Dozens of trees were uprooted and blown away and crashing into windows.

"Obviously you never know what can happen in a storm so there is always a sense of apprehension and worry, especially if you have young children, but saying that we did feel safe as we stayed in our home all day and waited it out.

"Luckily the electricity never went down and we had no window breakages or major flooding."

A temporary shelter was set up in a sports hall in Discovery Bay.

Gill added: "The city is incredibly good at putting in place precautionary measures and keeping people up to date with information and weather warnings."

Herald