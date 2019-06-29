Tree to be planted today in memory of tragic Ana Kriegel

The parents of Ana Kriegel will attend a tree-planting and plaque-unveiling ceremony today in memory of their beloved daughter.

Patric and Geraldine Kriegel will plant the white cherry blossom tree and unveil a plaque inscribed on a bench in Ana's memory.

The low-key event for Ana's loved ones and those from nearby estates in Leixlip, Co Kildare, will take place at 5.30pm at Leixlip Manor Hotel, Co Kildare.

Social Democrats TD for north Kildare Catherine Murphy said: "This is a very low-key event, organised by the hotel. I know people have lots of ideas [of paying tribute to Ana] but the thing about this is, it has to be appreciated the family have come through a fairly gruelling number of weeks in relation to the trial.

"They are very much aware of the support they are receiving locally and nationally.

"They very much appreciate that. There will probably be something that will happen in the future in terms of a bigger event that will be done in Ana's memory. But this is a small tentative step."

The hotel grounds are close to the entrance of the park on the Leixlip side. Ana was tragically found dead on the Lucan side of the park in a dilapidated farmhouse, last May.

"There won't be any speeches, the expectation was people in neighbouring estates may like to come on foot but it really is a small, low-key event," Ms Murphy added.

Two 14-year-old boys, Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty of the murder of the schoolgirl. There has been a national outpouring of grief for the teenager since her murder.

The juvenile males are due to be sentenced next month.

