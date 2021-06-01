There will be a reduction in the volume of treatments at Ireland’s three children’s hospitals this week due to the effects of the ransomware attack on the HSE.

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) said that the emergency departments at its hospitals in Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght remain open despite the ongoing disruption.

However, all elective inpatient and day cases as well as outpatient clinics are cancelled until Friday June 4 in Crumlin and Temple Street.

Most of Tallaght’s IT systems were “outside of the attack” so most inpatient and outpatient services are resuming there this week, after a “slow and steady return” of systems.





Eilish Hardiman, chief executive of CHI, told RTÉ that the disruption to services at the hospitals was down to issues with getting systems back online after the cyber-attack.

She said families need to be aware there will be delays to services this week.

“We are asking all families if their child’s care is not urgent to help us by only attending if your child needs emergency or urgent care,” a notice on the CHI Crumlin website said.

“As there are manual processes in place, we will be slower than normal seeing our patients,” the public notice said

All fracture trauma clinics in the hospitals will be open as normal, CHI said.

“We have limited access to a few systems but not enough to provide normal services. We understand this is distressing for families of our services and our staff.

“We still ask that you please do not attend our hospitals in Crumlin or Temple Street for an out-patient appointment or admission unless you are contacted,” the notice continued.

Clinically urgent inpatient, outpatient and day care treatments (cancer, haematology, cardiac) will take place and these patients will be contacted directly by the hospital to attend their scheduled appointments.



