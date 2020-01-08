A HOMELESS man whose headless body was discovered in the garden of a derelict house in Cork was remembered as a kind-hearted, good-natured character who had valiantly fought his "demon" of a severe alcohol problem.

'Treat the homeless with more sympathy and kindness', says priest at funeral of Frankie Dunne

Francis 'Frankie' Dunne (64) was described as someone who, despite his addiction problem and having been homeless for a time, always had a warm smile and a kind word for others.

The death of Mr Dunne on December 27/28 sparked a major Garda murder investigation which is now expected to involve Interpol and Europol.

Mourners at Mr Dunne's Requiem Mass at St Mary's on the Hill Church in Knocknaheeny, Cork were told his family will forever cherish the memory of seeing him both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

His nieces, Breda and Yvonne, said the family were overwhelmed by the response of the wider Cork community to Mr Dunne's death.

Breda told mourners Frankie was a "character" who touched the lives of all he met. He loved horse racing, fixing broken phones and second hand shops. He was never happier than when he had found bargains for his loved ones.

She said her "uncle, godfather and good friend" was noted for his wit.

"He used to go visit Nanny Dunne's grave in Blackrock (in Cork) but in true Frankie style he would go visit her at midnight. I said: 'Why do you visit her at midnight?' And he said: ‘All the other people in their graves will be asleep. And I can chat to my mum by myself."

"He always made me laugh with his sense of humour. We miss you so much Uncle Frankie. He was so gentle and kind."

He fought his demons but was never anything other than kindness personified, the church was told.

Parish Priest Fr Gregory Howard said that the Dunne family had been robbed of their loved one in the most callous fashion.

He emphasised that the relatives of the late Frankie Dunne were touched by the support they had received and by the great outpouring of love for the deceased.

"Some messages on Twitter described Frankie as 'a true friend', 'a gentle soul' and 'a kind man' who had 'a heart of gold.'

"You, the family, described him to me as a person who possessed an inquisitive mind."

"You said and I quote: 'Frankie was interested in everything', 'nature', 'informing himself', interested in 'racing, 'cooking' (he recently cooked a coddle dish for his family.)"

“He loved tripe and drisheen (famous old Cork dishes). He tried to make people laugh. Frankie never held a grudge.”

He said many people had reached out to Frankie - his devoted family, his friends and the staff and residents of Clanmornin House, Boreenmanna Road, as well as the countless and unknown people who were kind to him.

"Expressions of thanks must be given to the Simon Community who give shelter and refuge to Frankie and to many, many people without houses.”

Fr Howard urged mourners to show love to the homeless community.

“Finally, the greatest lesson of all is this. The next homeless person we meet, we might treat them with a little more sympathy and kindness. For whatever we do to the least of our sisters and brothers, we do it to Jesus."

Frankie hailed from a musical family and his son and nieces sang at the mass.

Offertory gifts included Scrabble and a CD. Poignantly, a blanket was brought to the altar signifying his time as a homeless person.

Mr Dunne was buried at St Michael's cemetery in Blackrock in Cork city.

His partially dismembered body was discovered in the garden of a derelict house on Cork's Boreenmanna Road on December 28.

He had been subjected to a savage beating.

When discovered, his body had been decapitated and both his arms severed.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation following a post mortem examination at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by Locum State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers.

More than 50 gardaí are now involved in the investigation into one of the most brutal murders ever witnessed in Cork.

Gardaí are trying to trace an East European national who left Cork within 24 hours of Mr Dunne's body being found and who, CCTV camera footage has indicated, may have met the homeless man in the day before his death.

Having studied CCTV footage and spoken to local residents, gardaí contacted the man's former employer in a bid to trace him.

A subsequent analysis of the man's mobile phone indicated he had travelled to Belfast on December 28/29 and onwards to Edinburgh.

It is now believed that he left Scotland to return to his native Eastern Europe.

Detectives have learned that the man, after a disagreement with his male partner, had moved out of his normal accommodation several weeks ago.

The man had been squatting in a premises on Boreenmanna Road over recent times.

Gardaí believe that the individual was in the company of Mr Dunne - who had been staying in a Cork Simon-operated support facility on Boreenmanna Road - on Friday December 27 and possibly into Saturday December 28.

Both the PSNI and Scottish police are assisting garda inquiries but it is expected that a formal request for help will be issued to Europol and Interpol.

Mr Dunne is survived by his children John, Catherine and Chloe, four grandchildren, five siblings as well as nieces and nephews.

Online Editors