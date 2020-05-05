Trawler that landed in Irish port last month is placed in quarantine in Spain after crew members test positive for Covid-19

The fishing trawler has had eight of its 15-strong crew test positive for Covid-19 after returning from fishing operations off the coast of west Cork. (Photo: Stock image/Google Maps)

A FRANCO-Spanish fishing trawler which landed catch at an Irish port two weeks ago has been quarantined in Spain after a number of crew tested positive for Covid-19.

However, it is believed no member of the 15-strong crew disembarked at a west Cork port during the landing of the catch - and no port officials boarded the vessel.

The incident followed a number of high-profile protests at Irish ports where locals demanded that stringent virus control measures be adhered to over the operations of foreign fishing vessels - particularly those from France and Spain where major outbreaks of the virus have been recorded.

In Dingle, French and Spanish owned vessels were blocked from unloading their catch because of the protests.

Virtually all Irish fishing vessels have been tied up for almost two months because of the pandemic.

Now, it has emerged that a Spanish-owned but French-flagged trawler has had eight of its 15-strong crew test positive for Covid-19 after returning from fishing operations off Ireland.

The large vessel is now quarantined at the Spanish port of Celeiro, located between La Coruna and Gijon in the north of Spain, where the vessel returned for resupply last week.

One crew member had complained of feeling unwell on the journey from Ireland to Spain.

'The Skipper' reported that, on arrival at the Spanish port, the man was tested and found to be positive for Covid-19.

Because of the close quarters in which all 15 crew had been living for several weeks, all were subjected to precautionary tests.

Eight then tested positive for the virus - more than half the crew.

One crew member tested positive for anti-bodies of the coronavirus - indicating he likely had the virus when the vessel left Spain last month but recovered during the voyage.

It is understood that none of the fishermen are seriously ill.

Those who do not require medical attention will be required to isolate for a fortnight.

The trawler captain is adamant that none of the crew got off the fishing vessel when it unloaded catch at Castletownbere in west Cork on April 24.

Locals officials are awaiting a formal report on the matter.

Online Editors