Travelling community lends support after toddler's death

Members of the Travelling community have offered their support to a family whose two-year-old boy was tragically killed when a car backed over him at their halting site.

Jim O'Brien, manager of the Bray Travellers Community Development Group, said the organisation has reached out to the family following the tragedy at the Silverbridge halting site in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Tuesday.

The boy, named locally as Bernard John Cash, was pronounced dead after being rushed to the Crumlin Children's Hospital following the accident at around 4.30pm.

"There is a lot of shock in the Travelling community," said Mr O'Brien. "We're here to support the family members and relocate them.

"Our doors are open to the family for support. They are being looked after," he said.

The site was the first designated halting site in the county.

It houses three families from the same extended family, who have lived there since 2009.

They previously lived on the side of the road in nearby Kilmacanogue.

Local councillor Nicola Lawless, chair of the Traveller Accommodation Committee for Wicklow County Council, offered her condolences to the family.

"It's tragic," she said of the heartbreaking accident.

The site, which is owned by Wicklow County Council, is currently in the process of being refurbished under the council's 2014-2018 Traveller Accommodation programme.

"The conditions are grim down there," she said. "It's not great for anyone to be living there."

The family spoke to the media about their concerns over health and safety at the site back in 2016.

However, there is no suggestion the state of the property in any way contributed to the accident.

Gardaí, meanwhile, are continuing to investigate the accident. The scene was sealed off and forensic investigators arrived at the halting site yesterday.

