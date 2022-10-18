Travelling abroad this winter? From masks outdoors to take-aways only – what to expect if there’s another Covid-19 surge

People from Ireland travelling abroad over winter will find many countries going back to the future with mandatory face-masks, including in some cases outdoors, if they need to trigger winter Covid-19 surge plans.

A new review of public health measures planned in 21 countries has been published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

It was completed to inform the work of Ireland’s winter planning which allows for public health measures, such as mandatory face masks, if a particular set of risks emerge over the winter.

Read More

Hiqa’s review found that most countries were taking a holistic approach to their winter surge planning.

“Many require multiple criteria to be considered – for example, severity of disease associated with a new variant and health services capacity – when determining the threat posed by a Covid-19 surge,” it said.

“The majority of countries have planned Covid-19 booster vaccine campaigns for targeted groups, usually those most at risk of severe disease or those working in close proximity to them.

“However, some countries, like Czech Republic and the Netherlands, have recommended widespread use of booster doses. Eight of the countries have expanded access to the ‘flu vaccine this year.

Expand Close Tourists wearing face masks walk with their luggage as they arrive at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport last summer. Photo: Reuters/Jon Nazca / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tourists wearing face masks walk with their luggage as they arrive at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport last summer. Photo: Reuters/Jon Nazca

The review found only New Zealand specifically refers to religious activities or faith-based gatherings in their surge plan, with face coverings recommended for attendees, and required for workers and or volunteers, if necessary.

Domestic travel surge plans were identified for Denmark, Germany, New Zealand, Norway and Scotland. These generally included provisions for the introduction of a face covering requirement on public transport, with Germany specifying that face coverings will be required on flights and on long-distance public transport if nationwide measures are introduced.

With the winter season approaching, there is an increased risk of Covid-19 surges happening simultaneously with flu outbreaks. Most countries in the Hiqa review are planning for this.

Capacity limits will be used for culture, leisure and entertainment activities in Germany, New Zealand, Norway, and Scotland, in certain circumstances. As part of their surge plan, Norway has also specified the potential closure of entertainment venues and arcades, while in certain circumstances restaurants may only be permitted to operate for take-away business.

Norway will limit indoor private events to a maximum of 50 people, and indoor and outdoor public events to a range of capacity limits from 50 to 3,000 people, from level four of their five-level strategy.

New Zealand will limit indoor events to a maximum of 200 people if they are at the highest level of their three level system.

Scotland did not specify a number of people, although they will introduce a legal limit on social gatherings and events if extensive protection measures are required. Denmark will reintroduce contact-reducing measures and stricter protocols, if necessary.

Expand Close You may be asked to provide a Covid test result, depending on what country you visit. Photo: Jens Meyer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp You may be asked to provide a Covid test result, depending on what country you visit. Photo: Jens Meyer

Hiqa’s Shelley O’Neill said: “With the winter season approaching, there is an increased risk of Covid-19 surges happening simultaneously with flu outbreaks. Most countries in our review are planning for this. In Ireland, we have already begun our winter Covid booster and flu vaccine campaigns.

"Many countries are preparing to implement further public health measures in addition to the vaccination strategies, if needed, as the season unfolds.

“As with any winter, we advise that you maintain cough etiquette, stay at home if symptomatic and avail of any vaccines recommended for you.”