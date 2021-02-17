| 7.6°C Dublin

Travellers who flout mandatory hotel quarantine face €4,000 fine or prison

Hugh O'Connell

The Government is introducing mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals, including Irish citizens, from 20 high-risk countries, including Austria, Brazil, South Africa and the UAE.

The regime, which will confine people in hotels for up to 14 days, will not be operational until next month at the earliest but the list of so-called schedule two countries could be expanded once it is. Anyone who flouts mandatory quarantine could face fines of up to €4,000 and/or one month in prison.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet was told that hotel quarantine will not operate on a fixed capacity basis and the scale of it could be substantial. Ministers were told that if 500 or 600 people are arriving every day from high-risk countries, then several thousand hotel rooms will be needed.

