Travellers returning to home quarantine can mix with household members

People who have to quarantine at home after travelling overseas can interact with other people in their households, the Government clarified last night.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly sparked confusion yesterday after he claimed those returning from abroad and living in shared accommodation had to self-isolate for 14 da ys.

This was later contradicted by the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who said overseas arrivals would not have to self-isolate away from others in their family or household.

Last night, Mr Donnelly’s spokesman confirmed the legal position will be that people arriving from schedule on lower risk countries can interact with people in their homes “if necessary” but must restrict their movements and should not leave their homes.

With new legislation to bring in mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from schedule two higher risk countries still weeks away, Mr Donnelly’s spokesman also clarified that at present those people are being advised to self-isolate in their own rooms and not share bathrooms.

“To be totally clear, this is advice and is not legally enforceable,” the minister’s spokesman added.

Under the new system, people arriving from schedule one lower risk countries must have evidence of a negative PCR test three days prior to travel. They will be required to stay at home for 14 days unless they get a second negative test after five days.

People coming from schedule two higher risk nations , which currently includes Brazil and South Africa, will be subject to hotel room quarantine for 14 days regardless of their test results. “They are coming from high risk countries and will be treated as though they are positive and thus must self-isolate,” Mr Donnelly’s spokesman said.

Mr Varadkar said schedule two arrivals would be locked in a hotel room for 14 days and will be tested, but regardless of the result will be required to stay for the two-week duration. He told a press conference the hotel at Citywest was ready and an adjoining golf hotel was “our first port of call” but said he anticipated more venues would be needed.

“We will need other hotels as well, perhaps near the airport, particularly if we add more countries to the schedule two list which I anticipate we will do over the course of the next few weeks and months,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said issues related to enforcement of home quarantine would have to be worked out over “the next couple of days and couple of weeks”.

He said gardaí could call to people’s homes to enforce the new rules but other countries had provided services to people who needed help with groceries or to put the bins out and suggested this could be carried out by public health.

Meanwhile, plans for mandatory home quarantine have been slammed as “unenforceable” by o pposition leaders.

Sinn Féin, Labour and the Social Democrats leaders called for a mandatory system of quarantine for everyone entering the country.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shorthall told the Taoiseach in the Dáil that home quarantine was “unenforceable”.

Ms Shorthall said ministers Stephen Donnelly and Simon Coveney, both speaking on the same issue on Tuesday and yesterday, had a “very, very confused” understanding of mandatory quarantine.

“Nobody knows what you’re saying,” she said. “What do you mean by the term ‘home quarantine’? What are people being expected to do?”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called the proposals a “half-way plan” and not mandatory quarantine but a system of self-isolation.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said mandatory quarantine at home was a “waste of time”.

