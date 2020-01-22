Traveller sisters win €10,000 from hotel and B&B

Two Traveller sisters have been awarded a total of €10,000 for being discriminated against by two Co Galway accommodation providers in the space of a few hours almost two years ago.

Jean Martin and Geraldine Ward had travelled to Loughrea, Co Galway, on February 20, 2018, to attend their uncle's funeral.

The two had made prior bookings but were denied accommodation at the Auld Triangle B&B and the Meadow Court hotel in Loughrea on arrival.

Now, the WRC has ordered the two providers each pay Ms Martin €2,500 for discriminating against her under the Equal Status Act on the grounds that she is a member of the Travelling Community.

