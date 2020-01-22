Traveller sisters win €10,000 from hotel and B&B
Two Traveller sisters have been awarded a total of €10,000 for being discriminated against by two Co Galway accommodation providers in the space of a few hours almost two years ago.
Jean Martin and Geraldine Ward had travelled to Loughrea, Co Galway, on February 20, 2018, to attend their uncle's funeral.
The two had made prior bookings but were denied accommodation at the Auld Triangle B&B and the Meadow Court hotel in Loughrea on arrival.
Now, the WRC has ordered the two providers each pay Ms Martin €2,500 for discriminating against her under the Equal Status Act on the grounds that she is a member of the Travelling Community.
The €5,000 award to Ms Martin follows the WRC last year ordering the Auld Triangle B&B and the Meadow Court hotel pay a total of €5,000, or €2,500 each, to Ms Martin's sister, Geraldine Ward, for discrimination on the same day. Ms Martin told the WRC she had booked accommodation at the Auld Triangle B&B but when she and Ms Ward arrived at the premises at about 4pm, they found it locked up.
Ms Martin told the hearing she phoned the B&B owner's mobile which he answered and told her that someone would be down shortly. The B&B operator never arrived and did not attend the hearing.
However, in his written response to the notification under the Equal Status Act, the B&B owner submitted that all publicans in the town had been told by gardaí to close their premises on the day in question.
Ms Martin then made an online booking with Meadow Court Bar And Restaurant Limited, trading as the Meadow Court hotel, but on arrival was told by a receptionist there were no rooms available and the last room had been taken by a 'walk in' half an hour before she arrived.
The hotel told the WRC the matter "amounts to a simple misunderstanding" and that it was fully booked.
However, the WRC rejected this argument.
Irish Independent