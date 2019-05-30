Traveller gang suspected of theft of €200,000 from pensioner's home

Gardaí are investigating if a notorious southside Traveller gang are responsible for the robbery of almost €200,000 contained in a safe at a house in a leafy suburb of north Dublin.

A respected 76-year-old man is the victim of the "heartless crime" which is being investigated by Swords gardaí.

It is understood that the ruthless gang had been carrying out surveillance on the Portrane home of their target and struck when the pensioner left the property for a number of hours on the morning of Friday, May 17.

No arrests have yet been made in the case which is also being investigated by specialist Garda units.

However, a major line in the probe is that the crime was carried out by a Rathfarnham-based crime gang.

A car associated with the gang - a major target for the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau - is suspected of being involved in a number of unsolved burglaries in the south-east of the country last week.

However, no arrests have yet been made in relation to any of the cases.

The €200,000 robbery is estimated to be one of the biggest residential cash burglaries this year. The victim is a respected retired businessman who has no links to crime and lives with his pensioner wife.

It is believed the safe which the gang simply took from the property was in the garage.

"People might raise their eyebrows and wonder why that retired gentleman had so much cash in a safe in his home," a source said.

"But the reality is that the gentleman had that money and now it is gone.

"The safe was removed from the house in this burglary - the big question is how did the gang know that there was a safe in the house in the first place."

