Traveller family who were due to move into Galway house destroyed by fire 'devastated'

Nobody was injured in the incident Photo: Ray Ryan.

The Traveller family who were due to move into a house which was destroyed in an overnight fire are said to be ‘devastated’ by the development.

Gardaí in Galway are investigating the blaze at the house at Carnmore near Galway Airport, which was discovered shortly before 5am this morning.

Galway City Council have told the family that the house at Kiltulla on the outskirts of the city will be fully restored and allocated to them.

Council officials have been in touch with the family, who currently live in a rat-infested site at Carrowbrowne off the Headford Road.

The family were due to soon move into the house near Galway Airport in Carnmore which was purchased for over €388,000 earlier this year, with several more thousand allocated to renovate the four-bedroom dwelling.

Independent.ie can reveal this is the second incident reported at the property in recent weeks.

Tradesman carrying out repair works on the house were intimidated and blocked from leaving the property.



In the latest incident it’s understood a number bales of wrapped silage were placed across the entrance to house.

Fire experts also believe some form of accelerant was used to ignite the blaze which has caused significant structural damage to the house.

The four bedroom home had been unoccupied for a number of years.

The move was opposed by local residents and also by some councillors who voiced concern about city authority purchasing a house in a Galway County Council area.

Former city mayor, Cllr Niall McNeilis, said there is concern that the fire might have been started deliberately to prevent the Traveller family moving in there.

“If this is arson then it is 100 steps backwards for society,” he said.

Dermot Mahon, Acting Director of Services in the housing department, in a memo to councillors, said the house was ‘comprehensively damaged’ by the fire.

“Council staff were on site this morning to assess the damage. The property was insured and a report will be prepared and issued to our insurers. Our legal representatives have been informed.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known and An Garda Siochana are investigating.

“The family to whom the property is to be allocated are devastated and we have been in contact with them. Housing staff will be meeting them later today.

“I will also be meeting the family tomorrow to give them assurances that we intend to refurbish the property and allocate it to them as planned,” said Mr Mahon in the communication to councillors.

Another former city mayor, Cllr Noel Larkin, said that there had been tension in the area since the house was purchased for the Traveller family.

“It is unfortunate this has happened. It could be accidental, it could be an electrical fault, but I’m sure the property was well insured,” he told Galway Bay FM.

“There was quite a bit of tension in the area. I have been vocal about it. We need to find a solution to our housing problem, we have 3,700 on our housing list.

“But I don’t think the solution is buying a house in an area without consulting with the locals. It’s not that people are racist, if people have genuine fears for their own property, then they must be addressed.

“And in this case the very fact that Galway City Council outbid two young couples that were trying to purchase that property in the beginning seems to me to be a bit of an outrage, people who are paying taxes were outbid by the council. Where is the equity and fairness in that? It doesn’t seem right to me,” he said.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are investigating a fire that took place at a derelict house at Kiltulla, Oranmore, County Galway, at approximately 5:10am on Monday August 31 2020.

“No injuries were reported but there was significant damage to the house. The fire was extinguished by Galway Fire Services.

“Investigations are ongoing into this matter.”

