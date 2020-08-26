Travel won't resume to former levels for the foreseeable future, says Glynn

Air travel will not resume to prior levels for the foreseeabIe future, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said.

“I don’t see a scenario where we will have widespread travel over the coming months,” Dr Glynn said.

He pointed out that over the past 14 days there had been 69 cases in Ireland that stemmed from foreign travel, and each case had the potential to create new infections here.

Twenty cases were imported, and the remaining 49 infections arose from contact with imported cases, he said.

Dr Glynn was told by Michael McNamara, Chairman of the Dáil coronavirus committee, that the Deputy Chief Scientist for the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) had said that movement between countries did not seem to play a major role in transmissions, and control measures were a matter for individual countries.

Dr Glynn said Germany had seen an increase in cases, with 2,000 new reported infections on Saturday, 40pc of which were related to travel abroad.

“To my mind the numbers speak for themselves,” he added.

Mr McNamara said 40pc was “incredibly high” and he would expect Germany to be shortly “sealed off” in such a scenario.

Dr Glynn said the travel message remained the same, adding: “I know it’s not what everyone wants to hear, but it is that everyone should avoid unnecessary travel.”

Asked about the possibility of Ireland emulating the United States, which has fast-tracked the use of antibody-rich plasma to treat infected cases in hospital, Dr Glynn was cautious.

“All technologies and interventions or testing and diagnostics, screening and treatments, are kept under review,” he said.

“We're open to all approaches. We’re looking at new forms of testing to complement our existing naso-pharyngeal swab and PCR tests, and we'll continue to do that.”

Sewage water could be analysed for sero-prevalence in Ireland, or a snapshot of infection in the general population he suggested, as has happened in other countries.

“We’re constantly looking to improve our surveillance, whether that's through wastewater surveillance or other methods. So this is an evolving situation,” he said.

“We’re learning, but what we don't want to do is rush something through that's not ready, or that in fact will have unintended detrimental consequences in terms of our ability to manage this.

“So we are absolutely open to learning, changing and evolving, and we need to do that in a considered way.”

