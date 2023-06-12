Travel time between Dublin and Kerry to be cut by over an hour as new Limerick road project can proceed

A bypass of Adare village is crucial to help with the smooth running of the Ryder Cup, which is due to be held at Adare Manor (pictured) in 2027

A legal move has cleared the way for a major new road network which will shorten travel times between Dublin and Kerry by more than an hour.

Three High Court objections to the €450m plan for west Limerick were withdrawn.

David Leahy, executive engineer in charge of the project said: "This is great news. We can now move on with the project."

He said it was difficult to say if the new road network will be completed in time for the 2027 Ryder Cue to be held at Adare Manor.

The new network will provide for a 15.6km dual carriageway linking Foynes to the new M21 at Rathkeale and a 17.5km motorway from Rathkeale to Attyflinn near Patrickwell on the Limerick/Cork M20. A bypass for Adare is included in the design for this section.

The huge project will provide for a motorway crossing of the River Maigue, about 2km north of Adare.

It is estimated that it will will cut travel times between Dublin and Kerry by over an hour.

Adare has become a major traffic bottleneck, with over 14,000 vehicles estimated to move through the narrow main street of the heritage village each day.

The new road network has been ordered by the EU to improve connectivity with the Port of Foynes which has been designated a maritime hub by Brussels. Rathkeale where a motorway will be built to link the M21 to the Limerick/Cork M20 near Patrickswell.

Mr Leahy said the court decision will enable them to commence work on preliminary work such as moving electricity and gas connections.

It is now hoped that the work can be competed in time for the Ryder Cup which is expected to draw over 100,000 visitors to west Limerick.

With the event attracting worldwide TV coverage, the Government wants to ensure that it showcases Ireland internationally and a modern traffic system will be central to that strategy.