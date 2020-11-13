| 6.2°C Dublin

Travel and house visit curbs to remain until just before Christmas to reduce Covid

Country ‘to move to Level 3 next month so families can meet up’

Risks: Leo Varadkar warns against booking flights home Expand

Philip Ryan and Senan Molony

Covid restrictions on travel between counties and household visits will only be eased just before Christmas under plans being discussed by Government.

When the lockdown comes to an end on December 1 the Government is believed to be planning to move into Level 3 restrictions for at least two weeks before easing coronavirus regulations further.

Under Level 3 rules people can only travel within their own county and no more than two households can meet indoors in a family home.

