‘Traumatised’ family evicted and homeless after council failed to buy property, Dáil told

“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight. It is absolutely disgusting,” Richard Boyd Barrett tells minister

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett raised the family's plight in the Dáil. Pic: Damien Storan

The eviction by the sheriff of a Dublin family of four this morning has been raised in the Dáil.

Richard Boyd Barrett TD said it happened “in minister (Neale) Richmond’s constituency” — referring to the Fine Gael TD who is currently labouring in supermarket price talks.

Mr Boyd Barrett said the family had approached public representatives and the local authority because of a government promise that councils would buy homes to prevent tenants being evicted.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown council subsequently confirmed to Ernst and Young, acting for the owner bank, that it would pay full market value for the home.

But nothing further was heard — until the eviction by the sheriff and his workers today. “The family, as we speak, are sitting in a car, traumatised, in shock. The mother cannot speak,” said Mr Boyd Barrett.

“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight. It is absolutely disgusting that Ernst and Young and a bank would do that.”

He told Finance Minister Michael McGrath: “I want to ask, minister, what is the Government going to do about that?”

Mr McGrath replied: “That sounds like a shocking situation. That should never have happened.

“I will speak with the minister on it — and we will follow up.

“If the council have made an offer to buy a property then that should be facilitated, and that is what should happen.

“So we will follow up in this specific case.”

Mr Boyd Barrett said subsequently that the family did not wish to be identified at this point. Both parents are working and had been fully keeping up rent payments, he said, but the issue arose from the indebtedness of the home owner.

“They always paid the rent, and we had been given assurances 10 days ago that the council would pay full market value for the property — but we heard nothing further, and then this happens.

“The mother had been working from home, so she will probably now lose her job as she doesn’t have a home.”