Trains suspended between Thurles and Portlaoise following ‘tragic incident’

Trains between Thurles and Portlaoise have been suspended following a a tragic incident on the line.

Trains between Thurles and Portlaoise have been suspended following a a tragic incident on the line.

Irish Rail said services had been paused shortly after 8am and the line will remain closed until further notice.

The 6.40am Limerick to Heuston train is currently stopped between Thurles and Templemore following the incident.

Significant knock-on delays are expected for all Cork, Kerry and Limerick services.

Heuston to Cork services are being held in Heuston while Cork to Heuston services are being held in Cork.

Commuter services between Portlaoise and Heuston are expected to operate as scheduled.

"Services have been suspended between Thurles and Templemore due to a tragic incident,” Irish Rail said in a statement.

"06:40 Limerick – Heuston is stopped between Thurles and Templemore. The line will remain closed in both directions until further notice.”

Further updates on the situation will be issued by Irish Rail shortly, they added.