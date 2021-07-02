Trains from Dublin to Belfast, Cork and Galway sold out as Irish Rail warn of ‘extremely high bookings’ this weekend

Iarnród Éireann have issued a capacity alert as there has been an “extremely high booking levels” for the weekend, with many trains sold out.
With the first music festival going ahead this weekend in Dublin and indoor dining open in Northern Ireland, Trains for the weekend have already sold out between Dublin and Galway, Belfast, Tralee, Cork, Waterford, Rosslare and Westport.
Other trains are quickly selling out, says Iarnród Éireann.
Irish rail resumed it’s full timetable on May 4, however, train capacity is currently running at 50 pc and intercity pre-booking in mandatory online prior to travel, including free travel and ticket holders.
Iarnród Éireann want to remind people not to travel to the station without a booking.
Face masks are mandatory on board and in stations, while alcohol is prohibited and catering services are suspended.