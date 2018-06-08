Trainee garda suspended after featuring in porn video

A trainee garda has been suspended after a video of him participating in an adult film with a British porn actress surfaced this week.

A trainee garda has been suspended after a video of him participating in an adult film with a British porn actress surfaced this week.

It is understood the film was made a number of years ago, before he applied to join An Garda Siochana.

A garda spokesman said the man has been suspended and an inquiry is under way. "A trainee garda has been suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry.

"An Garda Siochana does not comment on the detail of internal disciplinary matters and will not be commenting any further at this time." While it is not illegal to act in a pornographic movie in Ireland, the garda inquiry will seek to determine the man's suitability for membership of An Garda Siochana.

A new recruitment campaign for An Garda Siochana was launched by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan last month. Around 1,600 gardai are expected to be recruited on a phased basis over the next two years.

Online Editors