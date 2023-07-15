Train services resume between Thurles and Portlaoise following fatal incident

Knock-on delays are expected, with bus transfers in place for some services.

Trains through Thurles and Portlaoise have resumed following a fatal incident on the line this morning.

Irish Rail said services had been suspended shortly after 8am, with service restored around 11am.

The line had closed due to a “fatal incident,” they said.

Knock-on delays of approximately 15 minutes are expected on some services travelling through the line this afternoon, though they are are expected to ease.

A full schedule of services will operate though some services have been altered as a result of the incident.

Bus transfers will operate in place of the 4.30pm Waterford to Limerick Junction train and the 6.40pm Limerick Junction to Waterford train.

Update:

The line has reopened between Thurles and Portlaoise.

10:00 Heuston to Cork train to run through Cork

10:25 Cork to Heuston train to run through to Heuston

Update to follow. -CL https://t.co/JWNrGykAeG — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 15, 2023

Commuter services between Portlaoise and Heuston were operating as scheduled while the line between Thurles and Portlaoise remained closed.

"Services have been suspended between Thurles and Templemore due to a tragic incident,” Irish Rail said in a statement issued to social media this morning.

"06:40 Limerick – Heuston is stopped between Thurles and Templemore. The line will remain closed in both directions until further notice.”

Further updates on the situation will be issued by Irish Rail shortly, they added.

Heuston to Cork services were held in Heuston while Cork to Heuston services were held in Cork.