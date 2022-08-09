Tragic Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke to be laid to rest today

A young Tipperary hurler who died suddenly over the weekend will be laid to rest today.

Dillon Quirke (24) passed away on Friday night after collapsing during a Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship match between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

He is survived by his parents, Dan and Hazel, and sisters Shannon and Kellie.

His funeral mass will take place in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty on at 12 noon, followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Dillon’s untimely death shocked the Tipperary GAA community and a vigil was held in his memory at Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA club on Saturday evening.

There has been an outpouring of sympathy for Dillon’s family, friends and clubmates since his passing.

The club’s chairman Andrew Fryday - who is also Dillon’s uncle - told Independent.ie that Dillon “lived and died for hurling”.

“Dillon was the heart and soul of our club. As captain of the senior team, he was our leading inspiration.

"As a person he was the perfect gentleman and the absolute dream of what any young man should be.

"This was also his breakthrough year in sport. He was coming into his time as a player at a club and county level. We were building the club around him for the next ten or 15 years,” he said.

“As a family we are all broken-hearted and devastated. He was an outstanding young man who lived and died for hurling.”