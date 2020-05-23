'Tragic, the community is in shock' - two men die in Dublin house fire

Gardai at the scene of the fire on Slievebloom Park Photo: Steve Humphreys

An investigation has been launched after two men died following a house fire in Dublin today.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the blaze in the Slievebloom Park area of Drimnagh at around 1.45pm this afternoon.

The bodies of two men (thought to be aged in their late 60s and early 70s) were found inside the house, they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The men's bodies have been brought to Dublin City Mortuary, where post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out by the State Pathologist tomorrow.

Sinn Fein Councillor Daithí Doolan said that the local community has been stunned by the sad news.

He said in a statement: "Tragic news from Drimnagh. House fire leaves 2 dead. Community are in shock. Thoughts are with family & friends."

Gardai have launched an investigation into the fire and the scene of the blaze has been preserved.

Gardaí are urging for witnesses to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Station on 01-666 6600 of the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

More to follow...

Online Editors