Tragic teen Andrew O’Donnell fell to his death after taking shortcut home on Greek island Ios

Parents of boys returned home with their sons’ remains last night

Maw Wall (left) and Andrew O’Donnell died within 24 hours of each other on the Greek island of Ios

One of the teenagers who died tragically in Greece had made the “sensible” decision to have an early night when he took a shortcut home alone and suffered a fatal fall.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, students of St Michael’s College in south Dublin, died within 24 hours of each other while on a holiday with classmates celebrating the end of the Leaving Certificate.

The friends are to be laid to rest at separate funerals next week.

As two sets of devastated parents returned home with their sons’ remains on Thursday evening, a narrative of the events that led to both deaths continues to emerge.

Tim Kelleher, principal of St Michael’s school in Ballsbridge where Andrew and Max were students, said they had been on the island of Ios for less than 24 hours and were exhausted from travelling when Andrew went missing.

“They were wrecked tired and Andrew made a very wise decision to go home early,” said Mr Kelleher.

“He left the group and was going home to his own place when the accident happened. He was tired because he had been travelling and did the mature, sensible thing.

“You would be proud of your own kids if they said, ‘I’m checking out of here early, I’m tired’.

“He left the group and that’s the mistake we make sometimes. If you go early, you are on your own.

“He took a shortcut on the way home and unfortunately the accident happened on the way. And we are so sorry because it was a sensible decision being made.”

Floral tributes left at St. Michael's College following the deaths of two students

Announcing his funeral details, Max’s grieving parents Niall and Fiona and brother Charlie said the world had “lost a little colour” with his passing as they paid tribute to their “courageous, brave, fun-filled” son.

Max’s funeral mass will take place on Monday, July 10, in The Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Dublin.

Andrew’s heartbroken parents Bebhinn, Gavin and brother Rory paid tribute to their son’s “unfailing loyalty” to his friends, saying he “brightened the darkest days”.

His funeral mass will take place next Wednesday, July 12, in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, followed by a private family cremation.

The parents of both boys were expected home with their children’s remains on Thursday night. They will attend a private ceremony with the graduation class of 2023 at St Michael’s College chapel on Friday evening.

Speaking at a prayer service for both boys on Wednesday night, school principal, Mr Kelleher told those gathered that the O’Donnell and Wall families were embarking on the “saddest” journey home with their children.

“For me, the image of two coffins going on a ship or a ferry and just going out of port is so poignant. It must be the saddest journey that any parent should ever have to make.”

Following the conclusion of post-mortem examinations in Athens, the remains of both boys were released to their families on Wednesday night.

The results of the post-mortem examinations, as well as toxicology reports, are not expected to be known for a number of days.

Andrew had been missing since early on Saturday morning, July 1, as he made his way home after a night out in the town of Hora. His body was later found by a search party. Initial indications suggest he died as a result of a fall.

Just hours later, Max’s body was found in an unresponsive state at the port in Ios.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood he previously had health issues with his heart.