Tragic McGinley children to be laid to rest together this morning

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were found in their home in Parsons Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, last Friday evening by their father Andrew after he came home from work.

The children's mother Deirdre Morley was charged with their murder on Wednesday.

The details for the funerals were announced yesterday, with the notice saying the siblings were the "cherished children of Andrew and Deirdre" and they would be "sorrowfully missed by everyone".

The funeral will take place in the Church of The Holy Family, in Rathcoole, at 11am with burial taking place in Newcastle cemetery.

In the notice, the family asked that any donations be made to the local Happy Feet Early Learning Centre, Rathcoole Boys Football Club, and Scoil Chrónáin, that Carla, Darragh and Conor had each attended.

Dave Hennessy, the chairman of Rathcoole Boys Football Club, has spoken of the impact the children's deaths had on the club.

"It is impossible to put into words the shock and heartfelt sorrow we are all feeling as a result of the tragic loss of Conor, Darragh and Carla," he said.

Difficult

"As a club, we are together and as a community, we are united in grief. Please keep the McGinley family in your thoughts at this exceptionally difficult time."

Staff at the Happy Feet Early Learning Centre, where Carla attended, also said in a social media post that they were "devastated to learn of the tragedy".

Earlier this week, Andrew McGinley released a statement and a photograph of his happy, smiling family.

"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle.

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them," he said.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness," he added.

Deirdre Morley was arrested on Tuesday evening and detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

On Wednesday she was charged with three counts of murder at an address in Parsons Court on Friday, January 24.

Distressed

She was remanded in custody and is being held at the Dóchas Centre, the women's unit in Mountjoy Prison.

She was found last Friday by a taxi driver in a distressed state near her house shortly before the children's bodies were found.

She was then treated for a number of days at Tallaght University Hospital.

Andrew McGinley arrived home at the same time gardaí and paramedics reached the house and when they went inside they found the three children dead.

