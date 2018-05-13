A man and a seven-year-old boy have died after a light aircraft crashed in Co Offaly on Sunday afternoon shortly after 16 parachutists jumped from the aircraft.

'Tragic incident' - Man and boy (7) die after parachutists' plane crashes in Co Offaly

The plane crashed about two kilometres from Clonbullogue Airfield and was located in bog land between Edenderry and Daingean.

A garda spokesman said there were two people on board, the pilot, who is believed to be a UK national, and the young boy (7), whose father is a member of the local parachute club. Their bodies were recovered around 10pm and taken to Tullamore Regional Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.

Emergency services at scene Picture:Arthur Carron

The crash happened shortly after the plane took off from the airfield at around 2.30pm. Local man Jimmy Slattery witnessed the crash while out walking his dog.

"It came vertically down, there was no wavering or anything," he told RTÉ's Nine O'Clock news. "The engine was roaring. When it got near tree line I could see the tail move a bit. I heard a thump then."

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Martin O'Reilly said the community is devastated by the incident. "It happened about ten minutes away from where I live. This is a tragic incident for the local area and the families involved. I'm thinking this evening of all involved, including the two individuals on the plane, the emergency services who are attending the scene and the family members."

Online Editors