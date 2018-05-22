The family of tragic Ana Kriegel are “really struggling” but want to reiterate a call for anyone with any information about her death to come forward to gardaí.

The family of tragic Ana Kriegel are “really struggling” but want to reiterate a call for anyone with any information about her death to come forward to gardaí.

Tragic Ana's family 'really struggling' as they plead for information on murder

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, who is a close friend of the family, yesterday told the Irish Independent the murdered schoolgirl’s parents wanted to thank people for their support following their daughter’s death.

A vigil had been planned for Ana (14) yesterday, but it was called off as her parents attempt to deal with their grief. “They’re really struggling,” Ms Murphy said.

They are liaising with gardaí regarding organising funeral arrangements. Ana’s body was found last Thursday in a disused farmhouse off the Clonee Road in west Dublin. She had been reported missing the previous Monday.

It is believed she was sexually assaulted and died after being beaten over the head with a brick and sticks. Gardaí have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and have spoken to a number of people who may have been among the last to see her alive.

Her family’s call for information came as gardaí also asked for anyone who knows anything to get in contact with them. Officers have been awaiting the results from DNA samples taken from the farmhouse and Ana’s clothing, believing this to be crucial in the progress of their investigation.

“Gardaí are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have been in St Catherine’s Park, Lucan, Co Dublin on Monday, May 14 from 5pm,” a spokesman said.

One of those spoken to by gardaí – a 13-year-old boy – told them he was attacked by two men close to the derelict farmhouse where Ana was later murdered. The boy was one of two teenagers traced by detectives after Ana’s body was found in the disused premises in west Dublin.

The teenager and his friend went to meet Ana in St Catherine’s Park last Monday, just hours before she was reported missing, according to sources. Both are understood to have spoken to detectives. One of the boys has told gardaí he went with Ana to the derelict farm, a kilometre or so from St Catherine’s Park, according to sources.

According to the boy’s account, Ana left the area ahead of him, which was the last time he saw her. He told gardaí that as he went to leave the area, he was assaulted by two men and was injured. Gardaí are following up the boy’s account and trying to track down the two men he said attacked him. They are also examining blood found on the boy’s clothing.

Irish Independent