Tragedy at popular Wexford beach as man (80s) dies in drowning incident

A man in his 80s has drowned after getting into difficulty in the water at Curracloe Beach in Wexford on Tuesday afternoon.

Lifeguards and members of the public rushed to the man’s aid and began efforts to resuscitate him.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene with paramedics and members of the local coastguard continuing efforts to save the man’s life.

Rescue Helicopter 117 was launched and was primed to airlift the man to hospital but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the man wasn’t from the area and was visiting Wexford with his family.

More to follow.