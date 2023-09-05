Tragedy at popular Wexford beach as elderly man dies in drowning incident

A man in his 80s has drowned after getting into difficulty in the water at Curracloe on Tuesday afternoon. As the man struggled to stay afloat, lifeguards and members of the public rushed to his aid, removed him from the water, and began efforts to resuscitate him.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene with paramedics and members of the local coastguard continuing efforts to save the man’s life.

Rescue Helicopter 117 was launched and was primed to airlift the man to hospital but, following repeated, unsuccessful efforts to resuscitate the man, it was decided to stand the helicopter down.

It is understood the man wasn’t from the area and was visiting Wexford with his family.

