Tragedy as Irish rugby director's daughter (21) dies

Tributes have been paid to the daughter of prominent IRFU official David Nucifora, who died only days before Christmas.

Katie Frances died on December 20 at the age of 21.

Her funeral took place yesterday in the Palm chapel of Macquarie Park Crematorium, in the northern suburbs of Sydney, Australia. It is understood the Brisbane native moved from the Gold Coast to Sydney late last month.

Her father, David, played two tests for Australia in the early 1990s. He has been based in Ireland since his appointment as performance director of the IRFU in 2014.

Mourners took to social media to express their condolences to the young woman's family. One wrote: "Sending love and thoughts to the Nucifora family.

"Katie was a beautiful girl, a fond friend of mine at primary school. A soul taken too soon." Sympathy

Another said: "Words are not enough to express my sorrow for you and the pain you must all be feeling."

Mr Nucifora, a former general manager of the high performance unit of the Australian Rugby Union, was capped twice by Australia and coached Super Rugby franchises ACT Brumbies and Auckland Blues.

Katie Frances is also survived by her mother, Annabel, brother Jack and sister Isabella. There were many Facebook tributes expressing sympathy for the Nucifora family.

"Devastated and devastating. All my love, condolences and hugs," said one. "Dear Nuci and Annabel. Very sorry to hear of this news. Take care of yourselves," read another.

Others wrote "Sorry for your loss. Be strong and may God be with your whole family" and "Nuci and Annabel, no words can ever express how sad I am for you. My deepest, deepest sympathies."

Herald