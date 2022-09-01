Traffic volumes up as school run returns but still below pre-pandemic levels

Darcie Stokes (4) from Clondalkin, on her first day of school at Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain this week. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

As the summer holidays come to an end and schools return this week, traffic volumes are increasing across the country.

Paul Mernock from LiveDrive said there has been an increase in traffic volumes across Dublin this week and all routes into the city centre are “significantly busier”.

Mr Mernock said traffic tends to increase from Tuesday as remote workers venture into the office after working from home on Monday.

He said road changes also impact traffic such as the implementation of cycle lanes and road works.

“Mainly across the northside, it’s kind of all the usual arteries into the city centre are significantly busier. It’s the school bump but it’s also the post Covid bump as well,” he said.

“The thing we’re noticing this year is it’s very different because people are working from home. So, Monday wasn’t too bad, but Tuesday was really bad.

“I think people who are working from home are doing so on a Monday and Friday and then Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday they’re at work so there’s much more volume on the roads.

“The other thing we’re noticing in a post Covid world is the northside is still very busy as it was but the southside traffic hasn’t returned to the same extent.

“Even though people are working from home there’s still a lot of people out there on the roads. This time of year, we usually get a drip feed day by day with more and more people going back on the roads.”

Senior transportation officer with Dublin City Council Maggie O’Donnell said that while traffic has increased, it has not returned to pre-pandemic levels just yet.

Ms O’Donnell said the traffic volume for the week starting August 21 was 86.2pc inbound and 85.8pc outbound when compared to the pre-Covid week starting January 19, 2020, which accounts for 100pc.

“We have seen an increase especially this week and this could be a number of factors, people returning to work and those returning to school,” she said.

“We’re not actually back at the 100pc of comparing with the week starting January 19, 2020 because we see that as 100pc. Those three weeks in January were always at a very consistent value so we use that as a good benchmark because generally everyone is back at school and work and the weather is not great.

“And looking at that, as of last Saturday the 27th, we’re looking at inbound levels around the high 80pc, we’re actually around 86pc now.

“We’re not seeing the same percentages pre-Covid, but we are seeing an increase in traffic and an increase in queuing around the city, but this could be due to the fact that there have been a lot of changes in the city since March 2020.

“We have pedestrian priority in place and safe cycling measures, so this actually causes queuing to form but because we’ve been monitoring these queues and the car does progress well in the queue because there is downstream clearance.

“But there are places in the city where the queues aren’t clearing as well as we’d like them to and these are areas that we’re aware of, the Clontarf Road inbound is quite busy and this would attribute to the loss of a second traffic lane so we’re aware of that and we’re actively managing that.”