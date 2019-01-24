Traffic lights on M50 overpass part of disruptions under Bus Connects plan

Traffic lights may be installed on the M50 overpass close to Liffey Valley to allow buses to move quickly in and out of the city.

Traffic lights may be installed on the M50 overpass close to Liffey Valley to allow buses to move quickly in and out of the city.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has outlined changes to traffic movements around Dublin as part of the Bus Connects programme, which aims to deliver 230km of dedicated bus lanes and 200km of cycle lanes on 16 of the busiest corridors in the city. Details of the first four routes were revealed last November, with 345 homeowners on proposed corridors linking Clongriffin, Swords, Blanchardstown and Lucan to the city told they faced losing part of their gardens to allow roads to be widened.

Details of another six have now been published. Some 665 households have been told their properties may be affected, while 180 parking spaces and 290 trees will also be removed.

The routes are Liffey Valley to the city centre, which will affect up to 60 properties; Clondalkin to Drimnagh (15 properties), Greenhills to the city centre (220), Tallaght to Terenure (40), Kimmage to the city centre (75) and Rathfarnham to the city centre (255).

The proposed traffic changes include installing traffic lights on the M50 overpass on the Coldcut Road, and possibly widening the road at a later date.

"As Coldcut Road crosses over the M50, the carriageway width is restricted," the NTA plan for the Liffey Valley to city centre corridor says.

"To overcome this restriction and maintain bus priority over this section, it is proposed to provide a bus gate with a queue relocation facility on both sides of the bridge crossing.

"The traffic signals at this bus gate will be sequenced to ensure bus priority."

Two options are proposed for the Rathmines Road, which is on the Rathfarnham to city centre route.

One involves cyclists and buses travelling in both directions, but just one lane for cars which would be used by traffic leaving the city centre. The road would be closed for traffic movements into the city centre, with traffic diverted through Ranelagh.

The second involves buses and private cars travelling in both directions along the road, but cyclists being diverted to side streets adjacent to the Rathmines Road and travelling into the city via a new canal crossing.

Traffic exiting the new National Children's Hospital will only be allowed to turn left towards Old Kilmainham, however details are being developed with the hospital and Dublin City Council and may be subject to change.

The NTA has urged the public to engage in the consultation process, and expects to seek planning permission in the first half of next year. Details of the final six corridors will be published next month.

Irish Independent