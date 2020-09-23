Traffic hold ups after rubbish truck overturns in Dublin

TRAFFIC restrictions are currently in place after a rubbish truck overturned near Liffey Valley in Dublin.

Members of Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) are currently working to clear the scene after the HGV rolled over outside The Hermitage Clinic under the N4 inbound.

The off-ramp at J2 Liffey Valley is closed and traffic restrictions are in place.

Expand Close Twitter: Dublin Fire Brigade / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp

AA roadwatch says traffic is currently slow on approach and backing up as there is no access to the N4 inbound from Fonthill Road North.

Dublin Bus routes 25a/b, 66 and 67 are being diverted until further notice.

Online Editors