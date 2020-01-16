Major traffic delays reported along the M50 southbound and the Port Tunnel due to the farmers protest have now eased.

Traffic delays on M50 and Port Tunnel ease as farmers move protest out of Dublin city

A convoy of farmer's tractors currently making their way out of Dublin is caused backlogs from the Port Tunnel M1 merge onto the M50 merge, and in the Port Tunnel.

However, the tractors have now exited the motorway, making their way home via the M3, M4 and M7.

The slow-drive was part of a two-day demonstration staged in the capital that began on yesterday.

The farmers protest moved from Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square at noon today, before travelling towards the Port Tunnel to the M50 southbound.

Delays from M50 from the M1/M50 interchange meant motorists were brought to a halt for hours.

Traffic delays were reported along North Wall Quay, Alfie Byrne Road and East Wall Road.

