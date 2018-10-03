Traffic chaos on N7 after truck overturned

Motorists were caught up in traffic chaos on the N7 earlier this evening as emergency services dealt with an overturned truck and a broken down bus.

Traffic was reduced to one lane at Junction 5 between Athgoe and Rathcoole.

Gardai advised drivers to use "alternative routes if possible".

The collision happened on the N7 inbound but emergency services needed to access the truck from the outbound side using a crane.

There were long delays on approach in both directions.

"Avoid this route or expect heavier traffic than usual during rush hour," AA Roadwatch said.

"A broken down coach between J2 Kingswood and J3 Citywest in the left lane is adding to the already long delays. Avoid this route if possible."

Online Editors