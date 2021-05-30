Traffic changes come into effect in Dublin City Centre today to facilitate outdoor dining

More traffic changes have come into effect in Dublin City Centre from today to help accommodate outdoor dining.

Hume Street, Ely Place and Merrion row will see changes from today including fewer car lanes, widening of footpaths and the implementation of cycle lanes.

The traffic changes are being implemented following trials over a number of weekends last summer.

These measures, along with the pedestrianisation of a number of streets, will initially be in place for a number of months with Dublin City Council reviewing the situation in autumn to look at continuing it long term.

From today, the direction of flow on Hume Street and Ely Place will be reversed so traffic from St Stephens Green East will use these streets.

The footpaths on Merrion Row have been widened on both sides with one lane of traffic remaining to facilitate traffic from Kildare Street.

A contra flow cycle lane is now in place on Ely Place and Hume Street and cyclists will still be able to access Merrion Row from St Stephens Green East.

Parking is still permitted on Hume Street and Ely Place. Just eight parking spaces have been removed on Ely place with no changes to any disabled spaces.

Bars, restaurants and cafés are allowed reopen for outdoor dining from June 7.

Dublin City Council decided to make traffic changes to the city and implement more pedestrianised streets following a recent public consultation that received almost 2,400 submissions, with 93pc of respondents in favour.

The four streets that were pedestrianised earlier this week are:

Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street

South William Street from Exchequer Street to the Brown Thomas carpark exit

Drury Street from just after its junction with Fade Street to the Drury Street underground carpark

Dame Court from Exchequer Street.

