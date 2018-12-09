Traffic at a standstill in Dublin city centre as emergency services deal with 'ongoing incident'

Emergency services are currently dealing with an "ongoing incident" on the South Quays in Dublin city centre.

The quays are now closed from O'Connell Bridge as far as Capel Street Bridge.

Traffic is very heavy along Parnell Street, O'Connell Street, Capel Street and along the quays as a result.

A garda spokesman confirmed the area has been cordoned off.

"Essex Quay is currently closed to traffic following an incident. Gardaí are at the scene and diversions are in place."

Dublin Bus is advising customers that due to the closure of Wood Quay, buses will instead use Parliament Street and Lord Edward Street.

