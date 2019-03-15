Gardaí are at the scene of a collision on Amien Street where a truck has collided with a bridge.

Traffic and train delays as truck collides with bridge at Connolly Station

The road traffic collision happened at around 1pm on Amiens Street, Dublin 1, with road and rail services severely disrupted.

It is understood an articulated lorry was driving along the road when it struck the bridge and became wedged.

No injuries have been reported and the incident is ongoing in an effort to remove the lorry from the scene.

There is no service between Connolly and Pearse Stations due to the bridge strike.

The roads inbound and outbound of the area are blocked and diversions in place at scene.

Commuters have been warned to expect delays.

Irish Rail said: “Services remain suspended between Tara Street and Connolly Station due to vehicle hitting bridge on Amiens Street. Crews are working to clear and carry out inspection of bridge.”

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are at the scene of a RTC on Amiens St, near Connolly Station. The road is currently blocked and local diversions are in place. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, Luas green line services are only operating between Brides Glen and St. Stephen’s Green due to a demonstration at Leinster House. Dublin Bus are accepting Luas tickets.

