Traditions shift as 'Spice Bag' becomes holy grail of Easter Sunday dinner

Traditions have shifted as the 'Spice Bag' has become the holy grail of Easter Sunday dinners.

According to a new study by Just Eat, orders on Easter Sunday 2018 were up 72pc in Dublin and 67pc in Cork, with Chinese cuisine the most popular choice.

However, the survey also showed that Irish consumers continue to celebrate Good Friday culture as the demand for fish and chips increased by 67pc year-on-year.

Edel Kinane, Commercial Director at Just Eat said that the popularity of the 'Spice Bag' has disrupted traditional Easter Sunday dinners.

“It is reflective of a continuous shift in more relaxed ordering habits which we’re seeing among consumers using the Just Eat app across the week. Despite this shift on Easter Sunday, we can see that ‘fish’ on Good Friday is still the most ordered dish, so perhaps Irish people are still keen to hold on to certain traditions.”

