Toy Show sensation Adam gets to meet a real-life astronaut

Six-year-old Adam King stole the hearts of the nation when he told the nation all about his ‘virtual hug’ and his plans to one day command a space mission with NASA on last week's Toy Show - and tonight, he got to meet a real-life astronaut.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, who has flown on two Space Shuttle missions, told little Adam on tonight’s Late Late show that he may “thrive” in working as a Capcom, working as the person on Earth who communicates with the astronauts in space.

“Capcom is a fascinating job, you are right in the thick of it, it's like a mystery, solving things constantly,” said Mr Hadfield.

“You have to rely on your own skill and the skill of the people around you. That type of environment, it seems to me that [Adam] might thrive in. Maybe more importantly now, it inspires him right now to pursue things that otherwise he might never have felt the freedom to pursue... and that may be just as important.”

He said that Adam will end up doing something “superb with his life” but that the “process and the inspiration I think is so important and that's part of the reflection that I really like to see also”.

The boy told the astronaut, via video link, that he already goes on space missions.

“Sometimes I go to the moon and sometimes I go to some other places, like different planets,” he said.

Adam and his dad David, joined by Adam's siblings, were speaking to presenter Ryan Tubridy and Mr Hadfield from their home in Cork.

The six-year-old, born with a brittle bone condition, melted the hearts of the nation since his appearance of the show so much so, that he even got a guard of honour from his classmates.

"We had a big party and they gave me a guard of honour when I just came back,” Adam told Mr Tubridy.

When asked who was the most famous man in Ireland, he replied frankly: “Me.”

