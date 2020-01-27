Toxicology tests are being carried out on the bodies of three children who were found dead in their Co Dublin home on Friday night, to determine if they had any medications or substances in their systems at the time of their deaths.

Toxicology tests needed to identify the cause of death of tragic siblings

An initial post-mortem exam on Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla McGinley (3) in Dublin's city morgue was not conclusive in determining the cause of death.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster then decided on the toxicology tests and these are not expected to be completed for several days.

The tests, which cover a wide variety of substances, will potentially help in identifying the children's cause of death.

