Toxicology tests needed to identify the cause of death of tragic siblings
Toxicology tests are being carried out on the bodies of three children who were found dead in their Co Dublin home on Friday night, to determine if they had any medications or substances in their systems at the time of their deaths.
An initial post-mortem exam on Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla McGinley (3) in Dublin's city morgue was not conclusive in determining the cause of death.
Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster then decided on the toxicology tests and these are not expected to be completed for several days.
The tests, which cover a wide variety of substances, will potentially help in identifying the children's cause of death.
The bodies of the children were found in their home at Parson's Court in Newcastle, Co Dublin, after gardaí responded to a 999 call and arrived on the scene at around 7.45pm on Friday.
The children's father, Andrew McGinley, arrived home to find one of his children lying dead downstairs and the others upstairs.
Their mother, Deirdre Morley, a nurse at a Dublin hospital, had earlier been found walking disorientated on a road nearby.
She was taken to Tallaght University Hospital and was still undergoing treatment there last night.
Investigating officers are waiting for approval from her doctors to interview Ms Morley, who they believe holds the key to what took place in the house on Friday afternoon or evening.
Gardaí said they were not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.
Gardaí have appointed a liaison officer to remain in contact with Mr McGinley and the extended family.
Officers have appealed to anybody who spotted anything unusual around the house on Friday to contact them at Clondalkin station on 01 6667600, where an incident room has been established, or on the Confidential Line: 1800 666111.
The house remained sealed off yesterday while forensic experts worked there.
- Read More: A family's final hours: 'When grief comes, it leaves a calling card of darkness and disillusionment'
