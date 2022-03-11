Toxic traffic fumes close to breaching ‘safe’ levels in Dublin city

Traffic fumes in Dublin city centre are pushing pollution levels close to breaching safety limits, the largest ever test of air quality has found

One thousand households across Dublin took part in the citizen science project, measuring nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the air around their homes.

All results were within European Union-allowed limits, but some areas were just below the acceptable threshold and many broke the more stringent World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Highest recordings were in the city centre within the cordon formed by the Royal and Grand canals, along some of the national and regional roads and near the M50.

Any NO2 in the air is best avoided, public health and environment experts say.

Short-term exposure to the pollutant can cause temporary respiratory irritation, but breathing it on a regular basis, as city-centre residents may do, can present dangers for people with asthma and cause chronic respiratory infections and lung damage.

Children, elderly people, those with pre-existing heart and lung conditions and outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable.

NO2 is measured in micrograms per cubic metre of air, and the EU limit is 40 micrograms averaged over a year.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, who jointly ran the Clean Air Together project, cautioned that because the test tubes issued to householders were left in place for only four weeks last October and November, the results were not directly comparable with EU data.

“It is best to view the results as a snapshot, representative of the NO2 levels during that month and not a definitive measurement,” they said.

They also pointed out that the WHO recommends a safe limit of just 10 micrograms on average over a year.

All results can be viewed on an interactive map on the Clean Air Together website.

They show the highest readings, of 30 to 40 and 20 to 30 micrograms, in areas including Pearse Street, roads around Connolly and Heuston stations, Malahide and Botanic Roads, Dorset Street and Swords, Donnybrook and Crumlin roads.

Also in those groups were the quays north and south of the Liffey, and residential areas along the M50, especially near the Palmerstown and Blanchardstown interchanges.

The lowest results, with readings of 0 to 10 micrograms, were found in countryside areas such as Balscadden in north Co Dublin, Rathmichael and Old Connaught on the county’s southern border and outer suburban areas such as Stepaside and Saggart.

Most of the suburbs had readings of 10 to 20 micrograms, especially those at a distance from major roads.

The results will be used by the EPA in its ongoing monitoring of air pollution and will help inform air-quality policy in the Dublin local authorities.

Andy Fanning, of the EPA, said the project was a success story for citizen science.

“While the EPA has fixed air pollution monitoring sites in Dublin, this project has given us data about many areas that we are currently unable to monitor,” he said.

Sabrina Moore, of An Taisce, said the results showed the necessity of moving away from private cars and investing in public and active transport, adding: “The level of interest in this shows people’s growing awareness of the importance of good air quality and a genuine interest in helping to protect their environment.”

The project will be repeated in Cork later this year.