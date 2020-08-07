Towns face localised lockdowns to spare country if Covid-19 cases surge - Taoiseach

Towns and local regions face being locked down to protect the rest of the country from the spread of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said localised lockdowns may be introduced rather than a nationwide quarantine if the rate of infection continues to rise.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Mr Martin said the Government had learned from the first lockdown and there would now be “different types of responses to outbreaks”.

Read More

He was speaking as health officials said there was cause for “serious concern”, with the reproduction rate of 1.8 meaning a person with Covid-19 is infecting almost two others on average.

Worrying new figures confirmed five deaths from Covid-19 and 69 new cases.

O’Brien Fine Foods last night suspended all processing operations at its plant in Timahoe, Co Kildare, after 80 cases were confirmed. The company produce the well-known ‘Brady Family Ham.’

Allan Shine, chief executive officer of the Co Kildare Chamber of Commerce, told the Irish Independent last night: “We are concerned if there is a lockdown in the region, the effect that will have on business and workers, on children going back to school.”

"What if there is a local lockdown? No one wants to go back to phase one."

"Everyone is afraid of a local lockdown in Kildare, in Offaly and in Laois," Mr Shine said.

"It's a worrying time for all three counties."

The company stated that since the first cases of Covid 19 were identified in Ireland last February, it had operated with "an abundance of caution and safety," and a rigorous health and safety policy was implemented.

In a statement, it explained that just one isolated case was confirmed on May 15. But by August 5, 80 had been confirmed.

A total of 243 tests were completed, and a further 42 employees were due to have testing completed yesterday.

Meanwhile, the acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said yesterday: "Over the past 14 days, 226 cases have arisen in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. These represent almost half of all cases in Ireland over that time." He asked people in these areas remain vigilant.

He also warned of "cases of people working in restaurants and hotels, we have had a wide variety of family clusters and friends. Where the transmission happens can be difficult to pinpoint."

Dr Glynn said they had not been able to identify if people had been picking up the virus in businesses.

"Restaurants are where people come together. We've seen in other countries clustered associated with those settings."

On the issue of reopening pubs, Dr Glynn also said that anyone could "Google" and see "numerous places across the world where pubs led to clusters". This was part of the reason why the country didn't move to phase four, he said.

Nationally there have now been a total of 1,768 ­Covid-19-related deaths, and 26,372 confirmed cases.

The HSE is working to identify the contacts of all of the latest cases and provide them with information and advice to prevent the further spread of infection.

Dr Glynn said: "While the majority of these (latest) cases can be accounted for by outbreaks, this volume of cases is significant and our main priority now is to ensure that these outbreaks do not lead to widespread community transmission in the region.

"Nphet continues to monitor the situation closely. I urge people in these counties to remain vigilant to stop the further spread of Covid-19 in these areas."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: "We have seen a significant increase in the incidence of Covid-19 over the past week. The reproduction number for the virus is now estimated to be 1.8. A reproduction number of almost two is a serious concern.

"Although we have not yet seen a significant increase in community transmission, there is a significant risk this could develop over the coming days and weeks, emphasising the need for each of us to be extremely cautious that we do not contribute to the transmission of the virus."

It came as the Taoiseach told the Irish Independent he will introduce "more nuanced responses" to a further rise in coronavirus cases, rather than force the entire country into lockdown.

"It doesn't have to be an overall sort of blanket shutdown again," Mr Martin said.

"Society is much better prepared now, construction sites are much better prepared and many places of work are much better prepared," he added.

Mr Martin said he was "not ruling out any regional response or localised responses" to addressing a further rise in cases.

He said the Government has learned from the first lockdown and there will now be "different types of responses to outbreaks".

Mr Martin said the health service has to develop "bespoke testing models" for vulnerable groups such as Traveller and Roma communities where there has been a high level of outbreaks.

The Taoiseach said the outbreaks in the Traveller community have been contained and some of them were caused by individuals arriving back from overseas.

He said one of the reasons for a spike in cases among people who live in direct provision is a concern that they will lose their jobs if they tell their employer they have symptoms.

"One of the issues with some of the vulnerable groups is around incomes and there's a sense anecdotally that they fear putting up their hands and saying they have symptoms because they could lose their jobs," he said.

Read More

Irish Independent