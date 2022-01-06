Town urges council to replace buoy marking 1895 sinking tragedy that claimed 20 lives

The Moresby Buoy on the waterfront at Dungarvan. Photo © Rod Allday

People in a Waterford town have expressed outrage at the removal of a historical monument commemorating a shipping tragedy.

Historians, politicians and residents have urged Waterford City and County Council to repair and reinstall a 19th-century buoy that once marked the wreck site of the MV Moresby, which for more than 30 years stood on the shore at Dungarvan.

The freighter sank on Christmas Eve 1895 in Dungarvan Bay while trying to flee a storm.

Twenty of the 25 crew and passengers died.

Making the tragedy all the more poignant was that the captain, Caleb Coomber, died along his wife, Edith, and their baby daughter, Ivy, who had been accompanying him as the ship took a cargo of coal from Cardiff to Pisagua in Chile.

According to a crew member, the last sighting of the captain was when he tried to swim to shore with his daughter strapped to his back and his wife by his side.

The buoy had marked the wreck site before being taken shore. In 1988 it was relocated to a park area in Abbeyside by a local volunteer group.

Over the years, the spot became a popular landmark and meeting place and gave its name to Moresby Park.

The council removed the buoy as part of planned works to the sea wall at Abbeyside.

Officials argued it had so badly deteriorated over the years that it was beyond repair.

However, historians, politicians and local people want the buoy fixed and put back in its original place.

Councillor Damien Geoghegan said the buoy had established a strong heritage connection to the area that needed to be maintained, while his colleague, Conor McGuinness, said the Moresby should never be forgotten.

The council has been asked to investigate whether a replica could be made, although local man Joe O’Riordan said he believed the original buoy could be reinstated.

Councillor Thomas Phelan said residents were upset at the loss of a key part of local history and heritage.

“The small park at the start of the Causeway in Abbeyside, which has recently come to be referred to as the Moresby Park, is of significant heritage importance to the people of Abbeyside, Dungarvan and beyond,” he told local radio station WLR.

“It is the location of what is known as the Poor Man’s Seat or the Poor Man’s Bench, which has been a social meeting place for many decades.”