Tout of order: Fury as tout charging €3,500 for All-Ireland tickets online

TWO tickets for next month's All-Ireland football final were being auctioned online for €3,500.

Supporters of the Boys in Blue were furious after they were offered for sale.

Tickets for Dublin's game with Tyrone have not even been issued, but the online tout claimed he had a season pass.

Two tickets were being sold on the popular buy-and-sell website eBay by a person purporting to be a season ticket holder for five years.

After 11 bids, nearly €500 had been offered for the tickets, and that continued to rise on Thursday evening to €3,500.

A Dublin supporters group on Facebook then reported the auction to both the GAA and eBay.

The advertisement has since been removed, with eBay insisting it has a policy of not selling tickets on its website.

A spokesperson said any tickets being sold on the site will automatically be removed when picked up by filters.

A number of Dublin supporters called for the seller's season ticket to be revoked if they are caught.

"I am a season ticket holder, so the seats will be good as they have been the past five years," a note on the advertisement said.

When contacted by the Herald, the GAA insisted it has a zero tolerance to tickets being sold above face value.

This week, the organisation issued a warning to touts ahead of both the football clash and tomorrow's hurling final between Limerick and Galway.

It urged fans to only buy tickets from official sources ahead of the two biggest games of the season.

"Tickets for GAA All-Ireland finals are distributed directly to our clubs and county committees," a statement read.

"Any tickets being sold in excess of face value on touting websites that are brought to the attention of the GAA will be automatically cancelled.

"The association also routinely monitors ticket touting websites and where possible, endeavours to establish the original source of the tickets, taking action where necessary."

Despite fewer than 55,000 supporters turning out for last week's All-Ireland semi-final with Galway, there is expected to be huge demand for tickets for this year's final as the Dubs bid for a historic fourth All-Ireland title in a row.

Season ticket holders are guaranteed a seat for the All-Ireland final, with a large chunk of tickets then given to clubs in both counties and the remainder going to clubs around the country.

Last month, the Government introduced a bill aimed at making touting illegal.

The proposed legislation would ban the resale of tickets for sporting and entertainment events above face value in designated venues with a capacity of 1,000 or more.

