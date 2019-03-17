Tourists face 30pc hike in holiday home costs

The cost of hiring a holiday home in Ireland has shot up since the recession - with families now facing bills of at least €1,000 a week to hire a home in popular Irish tourist spots during the peak summer months.

The cost of hiring a holiday home in Ireland has shot up since the recession - with families now facing bills of at least €1,000 a week to hire a home in popular Irish tourist spots during the peak summer months.

In the midst of the recession in 2011, the most that a family would typically have expected to have paid to hire a standard holiday home was around €700 a week.

The increased popularity of the Wild Atlantic Way - and of spots made famous by recent Star Wars movies - has led to an increase in overseas visitors to Ireland, which is believed to have driven up the cost of tourist accommodation in many areas.

A family of four or five could easily pay €1,000 a week to hire a holiday home in Dingle or Waterville this July, research by the Sunday Independent has found.

This would bring the cost of accommodation alone for a two-week stay in July to €2,000 - and for some holiday homes, the bill could be nearer €2,200. A holiday home with a view of The Skellig Islands - where parts of the hit Star Wars movies, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi were filmed - could cost €2,000 for a fortnight in July.

Furthermore, the bill for hiring a luxury holiday home in Ireland for two weeks in July could come to €6,000 or €8,000 or more - particularly if the property is on the seafront of a well-trodden tourist spot. A two-week family holiday in the Algarve this July could be snapped up for less than that.

Eoghan Corry, editor of Travel Extra magazine, believes the cost of hiring a holiday home in certain parts of Ireland has increased by around 30pc over the last five years.

"There's been a big increase in the number of visitors coming to Ireland from Canada and North America," said Corry. "The sort of locations these visitors generate towards tends to be the Wild Atlantic Way and the west of Ireland. These visitors are used to paying high prices internationally."

Commenting on the cost of Irish holiday homes, Niall Tracey, director of marketing at Failte Ireland, said: "Our research tells us that Ireland is regarded internationally as a good-value destination."

The number of overseas tourists is expected to rise by a fifth over the next five years.

Sunday Independent